Singapore's Monthly Bunker Sales Bounce Back Over the 4 Million mt Mark

Singapore bunker sales roar back over the 4 million mt mark. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

After a 9% dip in sales for August, monthly bunker sales in Singapore were back over the 4 million mt mark, according to the latest preliminary data from Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), but September sales also marked the third month where volumes were lower than the equivalent month last year.

September 2018 sales for all products totalled 4,112,100 metric tonnes (mt) down 5.3% over September 2017.

As always, IFO 380 made up the majority of last month's sales with 2,981,400 mt sold, and 500 cSt material was the second most popular product with 843,300 mt sold.

Calls for bunkers were actually slightly up year on year (3,310 last month vs 3,299 in 2017) but a lower average stem size of 1,242 mt, vs 1,316 mt last year, dragged down the overall total.

Year to date volumes as at the end of Q3 stand at 37,459,700 mt, the second highest in history for this point in the year, and just behind the 38,019,000 mt sold at this point last year.