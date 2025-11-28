Integr8 Signs Deal to Supply Bunkers at Australia's Port of Edrom

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has signed an MoU with Pentarch Offshore Solutions to join forces on the provision of bunkering services. Image Credit: Integr8

Global marine fuel trading firm Integr8 Fuels has signed a new deal to provide bunkering services at the Port of Edrom in Australia.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with Pentarch Offshore Solutions to join forces on the provision of bunkering services for offshore energy, maritime and defence operations in the region, it said in a LinkedIn post this week.

"This partnership strengthens Integr8 Fuels' presence in the Australian market, demonstrating our commitment to supporting critical marine and offshore operations," the company said.

"We look forward to collaborating with Pentarch Offshore Solutions and contributing to the growth and capability of the Port of Edrom and the Far South Coast community of New South Wales."