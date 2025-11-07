EDF Charters Dual-Fuel LNG Carrier from NYK-Backed Firm

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 174,000 m3 ship was built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries. Image Credit: NYK

EDF LNG Shipping, a subsidiary of Electricité de France (EDF), has chartered an LNG carrier from NYK-backed France LNG Shipping SA.

The 174,000 m3 ship, Elisa Halcyon, features dual-fuel LNG engines from WinGD, NYK said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The long-term charter deal was signed in 2022 and spans for up to 20 years.

The global LNG-fuelled fleet is made up of 819 ships, with another 624 expected to join the fleet by 2030, according to classification society DNV.

As more ships join the global fleet, demand for LNG bunkers and cleaner LNG alternatives such as bio-LNG is expected to grow further.

France LNG Shipping is jointly funded by NYK and Geogas LNG SAS.