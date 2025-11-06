Norwegian Green Hydrogen Projects Move to Construction Phase

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The NEL electrolyser will power the projects. Image Credit: HYDS

Hydrogen Solutions AS (HYDS) has reached final investment decisions for its Hyfuel and Kaupanes hydrogen projects in Floro and Egersund, setting the stage for construction to begin.

Each facility will deliver 20 MW of green hydrogen production capacity aimed at supplying the maritime sector, along with transport and industrial users, HYDS said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

NEL Hydrogen will supply the electrolyzers, while Moreld Apply will handle engineering and installation work.

Hydrogen is viewed as a potential zero-emission marine fuel that could support the decarbonisation of shipping.

However, the technology and infrastructure for large-scale use remain at an early stage. Green hydrogen can also serve as a feedstock for producing alternative fuels such as e-methanol.

“Demand for green hydrogen is increasing across maritime transportation, mobility, construction and industry," HYDS said.

“This development has strengthened market conditions and reduced risk for early commercial projects.”