K Line Takes Delivery of LNG-Fuelled Car Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The LNG-fuelled vessel is capable of carrying 6,900 vehicles. Image Credit: K Line

Japanese shipping firm Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) has taken delivery of an LNG-fuelled car carrier from Shin Kurushima Toyohashi Shipbuilding.

The Oceanus Highway is capable of carrying 6,900 vehicles, K Line said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

LNG emits up to 25% less CO2 than conventional marine fuels, but methane slip released into the atmosphere can offset these benefits.

Methane slip during production, transport, and combustion undermines the benefits of gas-powered ships.

Addressing this issue is crucial for ensuring LNG's long-term use as a marine fuel. In the future, fossil LNG will need to be replaced with bio-LNG and synthetic LNG to further cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Several shipping firms operating dual-fuel LNG vessels are already looking into bio-LNG offtakes to support this transition.