BUNKER JOBS: Island Oil Seeks Bunker Trader in Hong Kong

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Hong Kong. Image Credit: Island Oil

Marine fuel trading firm Island Oil is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Hong Kong.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of trading experience and knowledge of the bunker markets of the Far East, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Friday.

"We offer a strong trading platform with complementary physical supply operations, career development opportunities, with the option to rotate amongst our global offices, work from home flexibility and an excellent package (including bonus scheme)," the company said.

"We cultivate long-term relations of trust and mutuality with customers and suppliers, and respect and fairness to personnel and business associates."

For more information, click here.