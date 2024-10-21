Singapore: Fire on Tanker Reported in East Johor Straits

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ships at anchorage in Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

A fire that started in the engine room of a tanker anchored within Singapore waters has been reported by the Singapore maritime authorities on October 21.

The ship is the Med Atlantic and its location is in the East Johor Straits, according to the report.

The crew have left the ship and there is to disruption to vessel traffic in the area.

The Maritime and Port Authority is advising passsing ships to stay clear of the incident. Patrol boats and other craft have been deployed to render assistence.

Med Atlantic is flagged in Malta, according to the MPA and operated by Maltese shipping interests, the shipping database, equasis, shows.