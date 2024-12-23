Singapore Bunker Trading Firm to Be Wound Up

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company carried out worldwide marine fuel trading from offices in Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

A small bunker trading firm in Singapore is set to be wound up.

Representatives of Singapore-based GC Oil Trading Pte Ltd have decided to wind the company up voluntarily, according to a notice posted in the city-state's Government Gazette on Friday.

The decision follows an extraordinary general meeting of the firm's members held online on December 13.

The meeting resolved "that the appointed Liquidator be and is hereby authorised to divide all or such part of the surplus assets of the Company as he shall think fit among the shareholders of the Company in specie or otherwise, in accordance with their existing rights and interests," according to the notice.

Tan Eng Soon has been appointed as the firm's liquidator.

The company carried out worldwide marine fuel trading from offices in Singapore, according to its website.