Cosco Shipping Orders 12 Dual-Fuel LNG Boxships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

All 12 container ships with 18,000 TEU capacity are expected to be delivered between 2028 and 2029.

Chinese shipping firm Cosco Shipping has placed orders for 12 LNG dual-fuel container ships.

The contract for the 18,000 TEU vessels was signed with Jiangnan Shipyard and China Shipbuilding Trading on January 13, according to a LinkedIn post by Jiangnan Shipyard on Monday.

Each ship is valued at approximately RMB 1.40 billion ($200.8 million), with deliveries scheduled between 2028 and 2029.

Cosco Shipping noted that Jiangnan Shipyard was selected primarily because it offered earlier delivery slots than its competitors.

The vessels will feature dual-fuel engines capable of running on both LNG and conventional marine fuels.

While the growing number of LNG-capable ships is expected to drive up demand for the fuel, tightening emissions regulations may eventually require these vessels to transition to cleaner alternatives, such as bio-LNG.