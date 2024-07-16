BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Bunker Operations Manager in Mumbai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with experience as a captain or chief officer, as well experience in container operations and fluent English.

Global container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a bunker operations manager in Mumbai.

The company is looking for candidates with experience as a captain or chief officer, as well experience in container operations and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Ensure all operated vessels have the required stock of bunkers, with emphasis on the right grade, to safely and timely reach the next feasible port.

Drive stock on board to the optimal level to minimize locked-in capital cost while ensuring that bunker top-ups are reduced/eliminated.

Closely liaise with key global and regional stakeholders such as Post Fixture Operations, Deployment, Maersk Oil Trading (MOT) and Regional Customer Delivery to drive appropriate bunker supply.

Advise with subject matter expertise when specific bunker emission assessments are required, such as implementation of new ECA zones, service analysis, etc.

Closely liaise with Transported by Maersk (TbM) to ensure strong engagement and continuously endeavour to avoid schedule disruptions impacting bunker consumption.

Ensure bunker saving initiatives are run in close coordination with relevant stakeholders, such as inducement calls, arbitrage, tank optimization/conversion for optimal grades, etc.

Educate vessel/vessel management on the correct use of the Vessel Bunker program where required.

Drive the operational engagement with Energy Trading via regular meetings and provide feedback for developments in current tools and systems towards automation.

Support Bunker Optimization projects to ensure a smooth integration in day-to-day execution and constantly look for new ways to automate/refine current processes for more efficient operations.

Ensure the Bunker Operations Desk and hotline are appropriately manned based on the agreed shift plan.

Adopt the Maersk Line Operating System within the own team as well as within the greater organization and apply continuous improvement methodology at Maersk Bunker Operations (MBO) while reducing waste at the same time.

Develop engagement between MBO, TbM, and MOT to support an End2End focus.

Support the Bunker Operations Team Manager in delivering uninterrupted operations and creating value while managing network operating costs.

Ensure that safety gets priority in all daily operations and work to reduce any exceptions and ensure that lessons are learned and shared in the team through root cause analysis.

Take initiative for proper and timely action in all respects and carry out work in conjunction and close coordination with relevant departments, organizations, and ship-owner entities.

