New Indian Bunker Trader Takes on Barge

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunkerworks trades marine fuels and lubricants at ports across India. File Image / Pixabay

Bunkerworks Marine Services, a new marine fuels trading firm set up in India earlier this year, has added a barge to its operation, the company said Sunday.

Bunkerworks took delivery of the 270 DWT Viking Sky earlier this month, a company source told Ship & Bunker by email.

The double-hulled barge can deliver 320 m3 of marine fuels, and is expected to be deployed at the port of Kakinada on the east coast of India, the company source said.

Bunkerworks commenced operations trading marine fuels and lubricants at ports throughout India earlier this year. Its backers are Mohin Jassal, Arjun Sundar and Raj Kiran Wuddi.