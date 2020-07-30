New Bunker Trading Firm Launches in India

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mumbai's bunker market has seen tough competition on prices this year. File Image / Pixabay

A new bunker trading firm has launched in India, according to its founders.

Bunkerworks Marine Services Pvt Ltd has commenced operations trading marine fuels and lubricants at ports throughout India, the company told Ship & Bunker by email Thursday.

Bunkerworks has a physical supply operation in Mumbai, and plans to add a second Indian physical operation shortly. The firm is currently offering low sulfur marine gasoil, very low sulfur fuel oil and marine lubricants.

The company's backers are Mohin Jassal, Arjun Sundar and Raj Kiran Wuddi, the company said.

Bunker market participants have reported tough competition in the region this year, with strong rivalry between suppliers in Mumbai and Colombo.