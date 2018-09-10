Singapore Bunker Tanker Stopped in Malaysian Waters

A fishing vessel off the Malaysian coastline. File Image / Pixabay

A Singapore-registered bunker tanker was found by the Malaysian maritime authorities Monday to be engaged in an alleged illegal bunkering operation inside Malaysian territorial waters.

The ship, Sentek 33, was discovered undertaking a ship-to-ship transfer operation to a fishing vessel, according to a report by regional news provider New Staits Times.

Sentek's website records the ship as a 500 metric tonne marine gasoil bunker barge.

Citing the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, the report said that neither the receiving fishing vessel nor the bunker tanker possessed the requisite permits for anchorage and bunkering inside Malaysian waters.

Failure to have the correct permits can lead to fines for vessel owners if found guilty in court.