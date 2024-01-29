BUNKER JOBS: BP Seeks Singapore-Based Regional Marine Fuel Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with deep sales knowledge and understanding of global business. Image Credit: BP

Global energy producer BP is seeking to a regional manager of its marine unit for Asia and the Middle East in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with deep sales knowledge and understanding of global business, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Run and lead the Marine team in Singapore, providing guidance and support across the business.

Delivery of bunker related financial performance requirements, including margin, cost and working capital targets and relevant critical metrics.

Develop and maintain key external relationships with Customers, Barge Operators, Bunker Traders and Government agencies including those at a senior level.

Support the implementation of specific account plans through analysis of the customer's needs and development of risk management propositions for presentation to customers.

Operate as a senior member of the Marine Fuels leadership team, inputting to the development and execution of key strategic themes. Support or lead certain global initiatives.

Play a leading role into the development and execution of T&S's response to short, mid and long-term market changes; particularly as bp develops its low carbon agenda and offering into the Marine Fuels market.

Lead the development and execution of a pipeline Marine related business development initiatives in region and where appropriate, in collaboration with the global Marine team.

Responsible for supervising and ensuring quality controls are in place related to product specs and customer specific offers. This includes working in conjunction with the Global Technical Team and other regions where applicable to minimize the cost or impact to profitability / reputation in the event of any customer or supplier disputes.

Oversee customer portfolio segmentation and offer delivery within region, ensuring the allocation of resource is commensurate with the returns delivered.

Leading Cross-Functional relationships in support of the Marine business; e.g. Compliance, HSSE, Legal, Credit, Tax, AOT, Technical, Settlements, etc.

Work with the various trading benches and analytics teams to ensure relevant market insight and information is captured and shared.

For more information, click here.