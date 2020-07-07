Ship Arrested in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ship held yesterday. File image/Pixabay.

A tanker has been detained in the southeast Asian shipping and bunkering hub of Singapore.

Court records show the ship to be the Spas Tiga.

According to ship database equasis, the vessel is a 19,000 deadweight tonne oil products tanker which is controlled by Indonesian interests.

The reasons for the ship's detention are unclear but are likely to do with disputes over payments for goods and services.

The ship was held in the port yesterday.