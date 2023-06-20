Malaysia: MISC Moves Forward on Ammonia-fuelled Engines

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Malaysian flag. File Image / Pixabay.

Malaysia's MISC Group is to further develop its engagement with ammonia-fuelled marine engines.

Tanker firm AET, which is part of the MISC group, and Akademi, which is part of the Malaysian Maritime Academy, have signed collaboration agreements with engine manufacturer WinGB and class society DNV, the company has announced.

AET's interest in ammonia was reported by Ship & Bunker earlier this year. These agreements aim "to drive the development of ammonia engines for ammonia dual-fuelled vessels", MISC said in a statement.

In addition, they will play a "crucial role in the development and training of mariners to safely manage vessels built with new technologies and ammonia engines".

MISC added that it has forged numerous collaborations with like-minded industry players in the maritime ecosystem.

"The signed Collaboration Agreement between AET and WinGD further intensifies MISC Group's commitment to decarbonisation and is a step in the right direction towards MISC's ambitious long-term plan," it said.