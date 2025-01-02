Sonnich Thomsen Appointed General Manager of BP Sinopec Marine Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sonnich Thomsen, who stepped down as managing director of Sing Fuels last year, has now been appointed the general manager of bunkering joint venture BP Sinopec Marine Fuels.

He had left Sing Fuels in October to take on the role of bunker trading manager at BP Singapore.

Thomsen had worked for Sing Fuels from 2018 to 2024, for Mercuria Energy Trading from 2014 to 2018 and for OW Bunker from 2002 to 2014.

BP Sinopec is a 50:50 bunkering joint venture between BP and Sinopec. Both of the firms behind the joint venture are also licenced bunker suppliers in Singapore in their own right.