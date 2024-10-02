BP Singapore Hires Bunker Trading Manager From Sing Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Thomsen was previously managing director of bunker trading firm Sing Fuels from March 2018 to this month. Image Credit: Sonnich Thomsen / LinkedIn

BP Singapore Pte Ltd has hired a new bunker trading manager in Singapore.

Sonnich Thomsen has joined the company as bunker trading manager in Singapore as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Tuesday.

Thomsen was previously managing director of bunker trading firm Sing Fuels from March 2018 to this month.

He had earlier worked for Minerva Bunkering from 2014 to 2018 and for OW Bunker from 2002 to 2014.

BP Singapore was listed as the city-state's seventh-largest bunker supplier by volume in 2023, down from sixth place the previous year, according to a list of suppliers published by the MPA.