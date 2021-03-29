MOL Signs Supply Deal for Gas-fuelled Ferries

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Graphic of supply by truck. Image Credit / MOL.

Japanese shipping company Mitsui Osk Lines (MOL) has arranged for the supply of gas bunkers to its two ferries, the company said.

The liquified natural gas (LNG)-fuelled Sunflower Kurenai and Sunflower Murasaki are operated by MOL subsidiary Ferry Sunflower.

The fuel will be supplied by Kyushu Electric Power under an agreement signed by the two companies.

LNG bunkering of around 50 metric tonnes a day will be delivered to the ships by truck.

Four trucks will be able to fill the ferries' fuel tanks at the same time allowing for faster delivery.

The ferries are being built and should be ready by late 2022, the company said.