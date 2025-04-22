Zhoushan Shipyard Fully Booked Through 2028 as Orders Surge

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Zhoushan Qifan Shipyard is fully booked through 2028 after a major turnaround. File Image / Pixabay

Zhoushan Qifan Shipyard has secured enough production orders to keep its shipbuilding lines busy until 2028, marking a strong comeback for the once-struggling yard.

The shipyard, based in Zhejiang province, recently began construction on two 13,000-tonne container ships, according to media outlet China Daily.

New projects are being launched roughly every month and a half, with plans to complete five to eight vessels this year, Hu Bin, general manager of Zhoushan Qifan Shipyard was cited as saying in the report.

The annual output value is expected to reach around 400 million yuan ($55 million).

This rebound follows a major restructuring effort in late 2023, where Qifan shifted its focus to building ships under 20,000 tons and invested heavily in new equipment. Since then, orders have steadily flowed in.

The yard now aims to maintain momentum by focusing on high-quality construction and exploring opportunities in the new alternative-fuelled ship sector.

Zhoushan's broader shipbuilding sector is also on the rise. In 2023, shipyards in the city recorded profits of $111 million, the first annual profit since 2012, reflecting the region's renewed strength as a shipbuilding hub.