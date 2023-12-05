Green Fuels Part of Maersk Asian Investment Push

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Southeast Asia: economic growth. File Image / Pixabay.

A slew of investments to capitalise on vibrant economic growth in southeast Asia will include 'green fuel infrastructure', global box shipping giant Maersk has said.

Some $500 million will be put into warehousing and distribution, air and inland logistics and ocean and terminals to develop regional capacity.

"Southeast Asia is the fastest growing area in Asia Pacific," Vincent Clerc, chief executive of A.P. Møller–Maersk, said in a statement posted on the company's website.

"A digitally savvy population, coupled with an e-commerce boom, government efforts to capitalize on global manufacturing diversification, growing regional brands, and rising inter-regional trade is spurring sustained growth in this area," he added.

The statement added that that the company is "working closely with authorities in the region to explore opportunities in building green fuel infrastructure to support its future green vessel fleet".

According to the International Monetary Fund, growth in the Asian region will be around 4.2% in 2024.