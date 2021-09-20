Chinese VLSFO Exports Dip in August

by Ship & Bunker News Team

China: exporting VLSFO. File Image / Pixabay.

Exports of very low sulfur fuel oil from China fell in August by 2% over the same month a year ago.

August's figure for the 0.5% sulfur content bunker fuel was also down on the previous month's, at 1.59 million metric tonnes (mt), compared to 1.77 million mt, Reuters reports citing Chinese customs data.

However, the first eight months of 2021 recorded exports of 13.12 million mt and a rise of 42%.

March saw the biggest monthly export total at just under 2 million mt of VLSFO.

China issued a third batch of VLSFO marine fuel export quotas earlier this month, bringing this year's total so far to 11 million mt, according to Reuters.