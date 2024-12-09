BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday December 9, 2024

A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore

Recruitment company Achieve Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on Monday, without naming the employer.

The company is looking for candidates with one to three years of bunker trading experience and a proven ability to drive business development.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Conduct market analysis to identify potential new clients and secure business opportunities.
  • Manage bunker sales for various third-party clients.
  • Strategize and recommend optimal bunkering ports based on vessel voyage plans.
  • Maintain daily communication with existing third-party customers and suppliers.
  • Operate the broker/trading desk, coordinating with clients, suppliers, and transport providers.

