BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore
Monday December 9, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with one to three years of bunker trading experience and a proven ability to drive business development. Image Credit: Achieve Group
A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.
Recruitment company Achieve Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on Monday, without naming the employer.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Conduct market analysis to identify potential new clients and secure business opportunities.
- Manage bunker sales for various third-party clients.
- Strategize and recommend optimal bunkering ports based on vessel voyage plans.
- Maintain daily communication with existing third-party customers and suppliers.
- Operate the broker/trading desk, coordinating with clients, suppliers, and transport providers.
