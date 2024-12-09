BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with one to three years of bunker trading experience and a proven ability to drive business development. Image Credit: Achieve Group

A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.

Recruitment company Achieve Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on Monday, without naming the employer.

The company is looking for candidates with one to three years of bunker trading experience and a proven ability to drive business development.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Conduct market analysis to identify potential new clients and secure business opportunities.

Manage bunker sales for various third-party clients.

Strategize and recommend optimal bunkering ports based on vessel voyage plans.

Maintain daily communication with existing third-party customers and suppliers.

Operate the broker/trading desk, coordinating with clients, suppliers, and transport providers.

For more information, click here.