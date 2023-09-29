Peninsula Hires Senior Quality Executive in Singapore From Maritec

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tow Foong Lim has joined Peninsula as senior quality executive in Singapore as of this month. Image Credit: Tow Foong Lim / LinkedIn

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula has hired a senior quality executive in Singapore from testing firm Maritec.

Tow Foong Lim has joined Peninsula as senior quality executive in Singapore as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Friday.

He was previously a senior technical advisor for Maritec from December 2022 to this month, had worked an earlier stint at Peninsula from May 2021 to November 2022 and before that worked for testing company VPS from 2005 to 2021.

Peninsula is a physical supplier at ports across Europe, Africa and the Americas, as well as trading marine fuels worldwide.