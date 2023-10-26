Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Fuel Trader in Singapore
Thursday October 26, 2023
The role is based in Maersk's Singapore office. Image Credit: AP Moller-Maersk
Container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a marine fuel trader in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with two to five years of experience in commodity trading, preferably with fuel oil or gasoil, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Working within a team of four traders as a cargo trader in the South-East Asia region with a focus on the Singapore Straits market
- Trading of FOB, DAP, and CIF cargoes of Low Sulphur, High Sulphur and Bio-fuels.
- Development and implementation of hedging and proprietary trading strategies
- Stakeholder management of key suppliers and customers
- Contributor to the respective fuel blending programmes
- Monitoring and improving the performance of suppliers and relevant stakeholders in the supply chain
- Contract management and performing of administrative requirements.
- Developing profitable relationships with MOT teams in Europe and the Americas to generate new business.
