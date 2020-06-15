Singapore Sees Marginal Decline in Bunker Demand in May

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Marine fuel demand in Singapore has started to follow the rest of the worl'd figures lower. FIle Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel demand in Singapore, the world's largest bunkering hub, declined marginally in May, according to preliminary data from the country's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA).

Total demand in Singapore fell to 3.925 million mt in May, down by 2% from a year earlier and by 4.6% from the previous month.

Up until this month's figures bunker sales in Singapore have climbed from the same period a year earlier despite the COVID-19 pandemic as demand converged at the larger hubs.

Calls at the port for bunkering slipped by 1.8% from a year earlier to 3,255 ships, meaning the average stem size declined by 0.2% on the year to about 1,205 mt.

Very low sulfur fuel oil and 0.5% sulfur gasoil and diesel sales fell by 6% from April's levels to 2.728 million mt in May, while high sulfur fuel oil (HSFO) sales advanced by 1.8% to 785,300 mt.

Sales of 0.1% sulfur gasoil and ultra low sulfur fuel oil lost 6.7% on the month to 409,800 mt, the MPA said.