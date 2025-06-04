Dan-Bunkering Hires Senior Fuel Supplier in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mark Hjort has joined the company as senior fuel supplier in Denmark as of this month. Image Credit: Mark Hjort / LinkedIn

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering has hired a new senior fuel supplier in Denmark.

Mark Hjort has joined the company as senior fuel supplier in Denmark as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile this week.

Hjort had previously worked for sister company KPI OceanConnect since July 2021, serving most recently as a senior bunker trader in Middelfart.

He had earlier worked for Logistikansvarlig from January to June 2021, for Malik Suppliy from 2015 to 2020, for Praxis Energy Agents from January to November 2014 and for Dan-Bunkering from 2009 to 2011.

Dan-Bunkering has a staff of 13 in its Middelfart head office, according to the company's website.