Global Centre for Green Fuels Hires Ethanol Bunker Advisor

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Chatterton started the new role earlier this month. Image Credit: Chris Chatterton / LinkedIn

Biofuel think-tank the Global Centre for Green Fuels has hired a maritime advisor on the adoption of ethanol as a marine fuel.

Chris Chatterton, an IBIA regional board member and former Methanol Institute COO, has joined the organisation as maritime advisor on the development and adoption of ethanol as a sustainable marine fuel as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile.

Chatterton has served as managing director of Green Marine Group in Singapore since July 2024, and co-founder of Carbon3 since June 2022.

He had earlier worked for Lapersa Enterprises from 2008 to 2024, for the Methanol Institute from 2015 to 2024 and joined IBIA's regional board for Asia in 2022.

His new role will have the following responsibilities: