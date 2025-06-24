Asia/Pacific News
Global Centre for Green Fuels Hires Ethanol Bunker Advisor
Chatterton started the new role earlier this month. Image Credit: Chris Chatterton / LinkedIn
Biofuel think-tank the Global Centre for Green Fuels has hired a maritime advisor on the adoption of ethanol as a marine fuel.
Chris Chatterton, an IBIA regional board member and former Methanol Institute COO, has joined the organisation as maritime advisor on the development and adoption of ethanol as a sustainable marine fuel as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile.
Chatterton has served as managing director of Green Marine Group in Singapore since July 2024, and co-founder of Carbon3 since June 2022.
He had earlier worked for Lapersa Enterprises from 2008 to 2024, for the Methanol Institute from 2015 to 2024 and joined IBIA's regional board for Asia in 2022.
His new role will have the following responsibilities:
- Technical validation and suitability for ethanol in 2-stroke and 4-stroke marine engines
- Safety standards and safe handling procedures
- Policy and Regulatory advocacy, including but not limited to IMO's MEPC, IGF Code and MSC
- Ethanol's sustainability and LCA alignment for maritime use
- Development of market acceptance strategies and certification pathways
- Bunkering infrastructure, supply chain logistics, and global deployment models
- Supporting GCGF's mission to advance low-carbon marine fuels through credible science, robust policy, and industry collaboration.