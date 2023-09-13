Minerva Bunkering Sees Firm Growth in Singapore Biofuel Demand

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore saw a total of 39,900 mt of biofuel blend sales in July. File Image / Pixabay

Global marine fuels firm Minerva Bunkering is seeing firm growth in biofuel blend demand in Singapore after launching sales there at the end of last year.

The company has sold a total of 70,000 mt of biofuel bunker blend sales in Singapore since launching the operation in December 2022, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Wednesday. The operation is heading for a record monthly sales total for September.

Minerva is supplying marine biofuel blends in Singapore in cooperation with commodities firm Cargill, combining Minerva's blending and physical bunkering capabilities with Cargill's biofuel feedstock sourcing expertise.

"Our goal is to enable our customer's increasing demand for sustainable marine fuels," Tyler Baron, CEO of Minerva, told Ship & Bunker.

"We are pleased with progress to date as evidenced by the strong growth in our Singapore operation."

Singapore saw a total of 39,900 mt of biofuel blend sales in July, according to data from the Maritime and Port Authority, up by 13% from the previous month.