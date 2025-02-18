MAN Energy Solutions Targets 2026 Launch for Ammonia Engine

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two-stroke ammonia engine currently being tested by Mitsui will eventually be installed on a 200,000-dwt bulk carrier. Image Credit: MAN Energy Solutions

German engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions aims to introduce its dual-fuel ammonia engines in the market by the end of 2026.

The company confirmed that its dual-fuel two-stroke ammonia currently being tested by Mitsui E&S will eventually be installed on a bulk carrier.

The engine will be installed on a 200,000-dwt bulk carrier by Japanese Imabari Shipbuilding for a joint venture between K Line, NS United and Itochu, MAN Energy Solutions said in a statement on its website on Monday.

"To date, MAN Energy Solutions has secured several ammonia engine orders throughout Asia and we are confident that ammonia will comprise one of the three major alternative fuels on the market – alongside methanol and methane," Bjarne Foldager, head of two-stroke business at MAN Energy Solutions, said.

Last week, Japanese engineering firm Mitsui E&A announced that it is conducting tests on a dual-fuel ammonia engine at its Tamano Factory. The company is also evaluating its independently developed ammonia fuel supply system, alongside other supporting technologies.

"We expect a market introduction of our 50-, 60-, 70- and 80-bore ME-LGIA ammonia engines by the end of 2026, but the exact timing will be subject to the respective shipbuilding schedules," Ole Pyndt Hansen, head of two-stroke R&D at MAN Energy Solutions, said in the statement.