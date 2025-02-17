Kunlun Energy Conducts Its First LNG Offshore Bunkering in Hong Kong

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company bunkered boxship Zim Haifa Blue Stone with 2,200 mt of LNG. Image Credit: Kunlun Energy

Gas firm Kunlun Energy, a subsidiary of PetroChina, has completed its first offshore LNG bunkering in Hong Kong.

On Friday, the company delivered 2,200 mt of LNG to boxship Zim Haifa Blue Stone at the southern anchorage of Hong Kong's Cheung Chau, Kunlun Energy said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The bunkering operation lasted for seven hours, where LNG was delivered via Kunlun Energy’s 8,500 m3 capacity bunkering vessel.

The Zim Haifa Blue Stone left South Korea’s Busan on February 3 and made its way through Qingdao, Shanghai and Ningbo before reaching Hong Kong on February 12.

Kunlun Energy stated that the boxship has sufficient LNG to complete its journey to its destination of Istanbul.

“This operation holds significant importance for Hong Kong's push toward a green and sustainable shipping industry,” Kunlun Energy said.

Another ZIM boxship, the Zim Amber, recently conducted LNG bunkering in Hong Kong, Abhinav Shrey, manager LNG dual-fuelled container ships at Seaspan Corporation, said in a LinkedIn post.

The Hong-Kong registered vessel is chartered to Seaspan Corporation, according to classification society DNV.