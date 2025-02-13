Singapore Firm Seeks to Supply 250,000 Mt/Year of Bio-LNG Bunkers

Singapore-based Straits Bio-LNG is seeking to deliver a significant scaling-up of bio-LNG supply at the worlds largest bunkering hub.

The firm is targeting sales of 250,000 mt/year of bio-LNG in Singapore, LNG bunker industry body SEA-LNG said in an emailed statement on Thursday. Straits Bio-LNG has joined the industry group as part of developing its plans for the market.

The firm is seeking to use empty fruit bunch, a biomass waste product from palm oil production, as a feedstock to produce the gas. The company is an advanced stage of testing breaking down the product with a high enzyme concentration at its research and development facility in Malaysia.

"We're firmly convinced in the viability of the LNG pathway to decarbonise the shipping industry," Yiyong He, director of Straits Bio-LNG, said in the statement.

"With its very low carbon intensity and improving commerciality, liquified biomethane will be a critical piece of the puzzle for decarbonising the sector.

"By joining SEA-LNG, we're proud to be part of a collection of first movers making real strides to make the LNG pathway a tangible reality today."

Singapore saw a total of 464.000 mt of LNG bunker sales last year, up from 111,100 mt in 2023 and 16,300 mt in 2022.

At the Sibcon industry event in October, an LNG bunker market participant suggested Singapore's LNG bunker sales could rise fivefold from 2024's level by the end of the decade.

The long-term viability of LNG-fuelled ships will rely upon the scaling-up of bio- and synthetic LNG production, as these drop-in alternatives to fossil LNG deliver larger GHG emissions reduction.