Singapore Shipping Association Appoints New Executive Director

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new director was previously area general manager for Central and Northern China at JAS Worldwide. Image Credit: SSA

Industry body the Singapore Shipping Association has appointed a new executive director.

Chun How Loh will take on the role of executive director of the Singapore Shipping Organisation as of November 18, the organisation said in a social media post.

The new director was previously area general manager for Central and Northern China at JAS Worldwide from September 2023 to March of this year.

He had earlier worked for APL Logistics from 2018 to 2023, for Phee Group from 2015 to 2018 and for AET Tankers from 2012 to 2015.

"His broad expertise spans the entire supply chain, including liner shipping, oil tanker operations, ship agencies, as well as 3PL and forwarding services," the organisation said in the post.

"This depth of experience allows him to bring a comprehensive and well-rounded perspective to his new role.

"His deep insights into the industry's challenges and opportunities will enable SSA to effectively engage with its key stakeholders and collaborate closely with government agencies to further promote the interests of its members."