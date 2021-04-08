Indian Oil Wins Contract for New Mangalore Bunker Supply

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The contract will cover at least 90,000 mt/year of bunker supply. File Image / Pixabay

Energy producer Indian Oil has won a contract to supply bunker fuel at New Mangalore over the next five years.

New Mangalore Port Trust had invited tenders for the contract and awarded it to Indian Oil on April 6, the port authority said in a statement on its website this week.

"Considering the strategic location of the port among the international sea routes, it is possible to provide bunkering services to ships within the port area connected to all berths and also those anchored outside the international waters," the port authority said.

"The objective was to provide the most appropriate facility from among the resources already available with the Port to serve as a full-fledged bunkering facility, by incorporating the required modifications, to achieve the intended purpose."

The contract will cover at least 90,000 mt/year of bunker supply.