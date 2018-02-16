Japan: Bonded Bunker Sales Dip Slightly in December

Bonded sales: down on month, up on year (file image/pixabay)

December sales of Japanese bonded bnker fuel slipped back over the previous month, figures show.

2.54 million barrels were sold in December, according to price reporting agency Platts citing Japanese ministry data.

Sales were high in November reaching 2.55 million barrels.

There were not imports of bonded bunker fuel in December, the last recorded imports being in June.

In 2017, there was a 16% increase in bonded bunker fuel sales compared to the previous year.

Bonded bunker fuel attracts to tax but must be sold to ocean-going vessels plying international sea routes.