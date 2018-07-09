Cavotec Commissions Self-Propelled Shore Power Solution in Shenzhen

Cavortec AMPMobile at the Taiziwan cruise terminal. Image credit: Cavortec

Cavotec has recently commissioned an innovative self-propelled, battery-powered shore power solution – Cavortec AMPMobile – at the Taiziwan cruise terminal at the Port of Shenzhen, southern China.

The shore power system itself enables the vessel to draw power from the local electricity grid instead of running auxiliary engines, thereby reducing at-berth emissions directly associated with the ship.

The battery-powered Cavortec AMPMobile now reduces direct emissions further as no additional vehicles are required to move it around the quay.

The system's batteries are charged while it connects vessels to the grid.

Cavotec notes two other cruise terminals, Wusong in Shanghai and Qingdao in Shangdong, will soon be equipped with similar systems.