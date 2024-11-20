Japan Engine Corporation to Test Ammonia-Fuelled Engine on Ship Next Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has also installed ammonia supply equipment at one of its factories. Image Credit: Japan Engine Corporation

Japan Engine Corporation is set to test an ammonia-fuelled engine on board a ship next year.

The firm completed land-based tests on the engine in September, confirming NOx emissions can be kept at a very low level, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The firm has also verified peripheral equipment including the fuel supply system, as well as the fuel switching sequence between heavy fuel oil and ammonia.

Using feedback from these tests, the company now intends to install a full-scale engine on a ship for trial operations in April-September 2025.

"J-ENG, as a first mover of next-generation fuel engines, will contribute to the goal of carbon neutrality by 2050 through the early launch and expansion of these engines in the market," the company said in the statement.