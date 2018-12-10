Sinanju-operated Bunker Tanker Detained in Singapore

Ship detained in Singapore (file image/pixabay)

A bunker tanker operated by Sinanju Tankers has been detained in Singapore, court records show.

Marine Oracle was arrested on December 6 in a dispute over dry dock fees.

Sinanju Tankers has the ship on time-charter from MPMT, a joint-venture between the company and Marco Polo Marine.

But the dispute over fees with CrestSA Marine & Offshore has been resolved from Sinanju's side.

"Sinanju affirms that it has paid its share of dry docking costs and related expenses to CrestSA and was actively engaged to mitigate the situation," Sinanju said in a statement sent to Ship and Bunker.

The company expects its ship to be back in operation shortly.

"All Marine Oracle's bunker loadings and deliveries were suspended during the arrest, but [it] is anticipated to resume full operations within the next two days. Her sister ship Marine Noel is carrying out operations as per scheduled."

Sinanju Tankers, which describes itself on its website as "a leading bunker tanker owner, operator and ship manager of a fleet of modern tankers", has apologised to the affected parties.

"The Sinanju Group of companies remain financially strong", it said.