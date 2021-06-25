Singapore Arrests Two Ocean Tankers Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships were arrested in Singapore earlier this month. File Image / Pixabay

The Singapore authorities have arrested two vessels thought to be owned by Hin Leong Trading-linked Ocean Tankers.

The MR1 tanker Ocean Rose was arrested in Singapore on June 22, and the clean products tanker Ocean Falcon was detained a few days earlier on June 18, according to Singapore court data. Both vessels are listed as being in the Ocean Tankers fleet.

The arresting law firm in both cases was Haridass Ho & Partners.

Ocean Tankers is under judicial management following the collapse of Hin Leong Trading last year.

The reasons behind the arrest are unclear, but are likely to do with disputes over payments for goods and services.