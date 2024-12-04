CLP Group and CNOOC Plan LNG Bunker Supply Operation in Hong Kong

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two companies have agreed to set up a joint venture for the supply of LNG as a bunker fuel in Hong Kong. File Image / Pixabay

China's CLP Group and CNOOC are set to join forces to launch an LNG bunker supply operation in Hong Kong.

The two companies have agreed to set up a joint venture for the supply of LNG as a bunker fuel in Hong Kong, CLP said in a statement on its website.

The development is aimed at developing a market for the alternative fuel in Hong Kong.

"The two agreements will bring together the industry-leading expertise and experience of CLP and our partners to enable the transportation sector's low-carbon development in the GBA, aligning with the Action Plan on Green Maritime Fuel Bunkering recently issued by the Hong Kong Government, which promotes the city's growth as a high-quality green maritime fuel bunkering centre to steer the shipping industry's smart and green transformation," T.K. Chiang, CEO of CLP Holdings, said in the statement.