CLP Group and CNOOC Plan LNG Bunker Supply Operation in Hong Kong

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday December 4, 2024

China's CLP Group and CNOOC are set to join forces to launch an LNG bunker supply operation in Hong Kong.

The two companies have agreed to set up a joint venture for the supply of LNG as a bunker fuel in Hong Kong, CLP said in a statement on its website.

The development is aimed at developing a market for the alternative fuel in Hong Kong.

"The two agreements will bring together the industry-leading expertise and experience of CLP and our partners to enable the transportation sector's low-carbon development in the GBA, aligning with the Action Plan on Green Maritime Fuel Bunkering recently issued by the Hong Kong Government, which promotes the city's growth as a high-quality green maritime fuel bunkering centre to steer the shipping industry's smart and green transformation," T.K. Chiang, CEO of CLP Holdings, said in the statement.

