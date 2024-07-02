BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Partner Seeks Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with experience in fuel trading and knowledge of commodity markets. Image Credit: Bunker Partner

Marine fuel trading firm Bunker Partner is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in fuel trading and knowledge of commodity markets, it said in a job advertisement on Monday.

"Bunker Partner has grown tremendously in the last year and is looking for suitable traders with some sales experience," the company said in the advertisement.

"This is a full-time on-site role for a Bunker Trader at Bunker Partner located in Singapore.

"The Bunker Trader will be responsible for day-to-day oil trading activities, including trading in commodity markets, managing fuel logistics, and developing and executing trading strategies."

For more information, click here.