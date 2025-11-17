Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Delivers New Fuel-Efficient Ferry

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is designed to reduce bunker use by 5% by using advanced hull and technologies. Image Credit: Mitsubishi

Japan’s Mitsubishi Shipbuilding has delivered a new ferry equipped with systems to improve efficiency.

The Keyaki has started operating on the route between Otaru in Hokkaido and Maizuru in Kyoto Prefecture, the shipbuilder said in a statement on its website on Friday.

Delivered to Shin Nihonkai Ferry Co. and the Japan Railway Construction, Transport and Technology Agency, the vessel is the first ferry in Japan to use the latest energy-saving hull form, including a Katana Bow and a buttock-flow stern with a ducktail.

An energy-saving roll-damping system combining an anti-rolling tank and fin stabilisers further reduces propulsion resistance, contributing to an estimated 5% cut in bunker use compared with earlier vessels.

Mitsubishi had launched another fuel-efficient ferry for the Shin Nihonkai Ferry in October.