KPI OceanConnect Appoints Head of Taiwan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ong has worked for the company since February 2023. Image Credit: Grace Ong / LinkedIn

Global hybrid marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect has appointed a head of Taiwan.

Singapore-based Grace Ong has been appointed to the role of head of Taiwan at KPI OceanConnect as of this month, she said in an update to her LinkedIn profile.

Ong has worked for the company since February 2023, serving previously as senior key account manager.

She had earlier worked for Bunker Holding from 2016 to 2023, for Dan-Bunkering from 2015 to 2016, for World Fuel Services from January to May 2015 and for OW Bunker from 2011 to 2014.

KPI OceanConnect has a staff of 14 in its Singapore office, according to the company's website.