Vermont UM Bunkering Director Faces Criminal Charges in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vermont had its Singapore bunkering licence revoked in 2016. File Image / Pixabay

A director of marine fuels firm Vermont UM Bunkering is facing criminal charges in Singapore this week.

Poh Fu Teck, director of Vermont UM Bunkering, is facing nine charges under section 47(6) of Singapore's Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes Act and one charge under section 420 of its penal code, a representative of the Attorney General's office told Ship & Bunker by email.

The charges relate to false invoices allegedly issued to Vermont UM Bunkering for marine fuel sales.

The case is due to be heard at a Singapore court on Thursday.

Vermont had its Singapore bunkering licence revoked in 2016, and has faced a variety of court cases since then.