Alfa Laval's First Fuel Supply System Order Advances Ammonia Use in Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The fuel supply systems will be delivered by the end of 2025. Image Credit: Alfa Laval

Ammonia use case in shipping has moved a step closer with engineering firm Alfa Laval securing the first order for its ammonia fuel supply systems.

The systems will be delivered to CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipyard for installation on seven LPG/ammonia carriers under construction for Tianjin Southwest Maritime (TSM), Alfa Laval said in an email statement on Wednesday.

The installation will begin with three 25,000 m3 vessels, followed by four 41,000 m3 vessels.

The ammonia contract follows extensive testing and development in close collaboration with Swiss engine designer WinGD.

In December 2024, comprehensive testing of the full fuel supply system, fuel valve train, and vent treatment system began at the research centre in Winterthur, Switzerland.

WinGD also expects to start deliveries of its dual-fuel ammonia from mid-2025 onwards. The firm has received orders of nearly 30 dual-fuel ammonia engines.

The fuel supply systems from Alfa Laval will be delivered to the shipyard by the end of 2025.

"Collaborating with trusted partners such as Alfa Laval has been instrumental in bringing these new clean-fuel technologies to market, making ammonia-powered shipping a reality," Sebastian Hensel, vice president of research and development at WinGD, said.