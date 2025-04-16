CIMC Wins LNG Bunker Vessel Order from European Client

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A European shipowner has placed an order for a 20,000 m3 LNG bunkering vessel, marking the Chinese yard’s fifth such contract. Image Credit: CIMC

Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering has secured a contract to construct a 20,000 m3 LNG bunkering vessel from an unnamed European shipowner.

This marks the fifth order the Chinese yard has secured for this vessel type, it said in a statement on its website.

The vessel will be equipped with a dual-fuel engine supplied by Swiss manufacturer WinGD and is scheduled for delivery in April 2027.

CIMC expects demand for bunker delivery vessels capable of supplying alternative marine fuels—such as LNG, methanol, and ammonia—to increase, as more alternative-fuelled ships join the global fleet and require bunkering support.

The global LNG bunkering fleet is currently made up of 64 vessels with another 25 expected to join the fleet in 2028, according to classification society DNV data.