Samsung Unveils own Wind-assist Design for LNG Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Korea: marine technology focus. File Image / Pixabay.

Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has come up with an inhouse design that puts wind-assist technology aboard a liquified natural gas carrier.

An image of how the technology would look on a ship shows three, rigid sails attached on deck.

A wing sail aides propulsion by utilizing differences in air pressure along the wing sail. In addition to wing sail technology, the SHI design incorporates an air reduction device. Together, the two technologies will improve fuel efficiency, the company was reported as saying in trade press reports.

The design has approval-in-principle from two class societies.

A SHI executive Jang Hae-ki, was reported saying in Business Korea that the company is to focus on developing technologies using the power of wind.