MOL's New Methanol-Fuelled Ship to Serve Mitsubishi

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel was delivered by South Korea HD Hyundai Mipo. Image Credit: MOL

Japanese shipping firm Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) took delivery of a dual-fuel methanol vessel from South Korea's HD Hyundai Mipo on Friday.

The 47,960 DWT carrier, Kohzan Maru VII, will serve Mitsubishi Gas Chemical under a long-term charter agreement, MOL said in a statement on its website on Monday.

It will be the first methanol dual-fuel ocean-going vessel to set sail under a long-term charter agreement with a Japanese charterer.

The charter agreement was signed in May 2023.

The vessel features dual-fuel engines from Man Energy Solutions, capable of running on methanol and conventional marine fuels.

"Building on the expertise gained from the first-generation Kohzan Maru, Kohzan Maru VII will advance the use of sustainable methanol by utilizing it as her marine fuel, as well as transporting environmentally sustainable methanol derived from renewable resources by MGC," MOL said.