Second MOL LNG-fuelled Ferry Enters Into Service

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sunflower Murasaki. Image Credit / MOL.

The second of Mitsui Osk Lines' (MOL) first two liquified natural gas (LNG)-fuelled ferries, Sunflower Murasaki, has entered into service.

The first, Sunflower Kurenai, began operating in January on a domestic route.

Sunflower Murasaki has a high-performance dual-fuel engine that runs on LNG and heavy fuel oil.

"The use of LNG fuel is expected to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide by about 25%, and sulfur oxide by virtually 100%," the company said.

In addition, it offers "greater transport capacity and convenience for both cargo and passenger transport".

Two more LNG-fuelled ferries are expected in 2025 and the four ships will operate under a new MOL ferry subsidiary ferry to start later this year, according to the company.