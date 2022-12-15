Container Line CMA CGM Signs Shanghai Shore Power Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A total of 13 CMA CGM boxships calling at Shanghai will be able to use the facilities by the end of this year. Image Credit: CMA CGM

French container line CMA CGM has signed a deal with Shanghai International Port Group to allow its vessels to use shore power connections at the Chinese hub.

The two organisations have signed a long-term strategic collaboration agreement to allow all of CMA CGM's vessels with the necessary systems to connect to shore power facilities at Shanghai, the container line said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

A total of 13 CMA CGM boxships calling at Shanghai will be able to use the facilities by the end of this year, and that number will rise to 50 by mid-2023.

Shore power connections allow ships to connect to the land-based grid for their power needs while at berth, reducing emissions if the power comes from renewable sources. The use of these connections, particularly by large vessels like boxships, will contribute to a long-term decline in conventional bunker fuel sales.

"CMA CGM is steadfastly committed to installing more environmentally responsible solutions on board our vessels, the Group supports cold ironing and we will continue to equip our fleet accordingly," Ludovic Renou, CEO of CMA CGM, said in the statement.

"We are breaking new ground by partnering with SIPG, our strategic partner, to collaborate on the mass scale cold ironing, another landmark in our partnership after China's historic first LNG SIMOPS bunkering jointly completed by us in March this year.

"Looking ahead, we will continue to join hands and drive forward more meaningful transformations to pioneer the energy transition together."